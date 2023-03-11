Castleark Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

