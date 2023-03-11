Castleark Management LLC Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $53.04 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

