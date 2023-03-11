Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.00

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.00 and traded as low as $95.13. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $95.13, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $481.29 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 5.02%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

