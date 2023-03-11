Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Sells $1,002,222.75 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 57,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,002,222.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 2,100 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $38,850.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $921,673.61.

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 639,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,696. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cars.com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cars.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

