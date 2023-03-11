Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

CRS stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

