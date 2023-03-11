Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in February

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.91. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $171.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

