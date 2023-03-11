Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$155.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark lowered shares of Cargojet from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

CJT opened at C$108.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$106.16 and a twelve month high of C$194.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

