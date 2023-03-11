Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$140.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$185.00 target price (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

Shares of CJT opened at C$108.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cargojet has a one year low of C$106.16 and a one year high of C$194.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$122.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$126.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

