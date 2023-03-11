Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.58. 3,664,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,768. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $821.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 203,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 542,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

