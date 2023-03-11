Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 10,033.16%.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

