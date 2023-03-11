Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $10.57 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and $453.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.17 or 0.07193020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00026638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,556,027,433 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,282,189 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

