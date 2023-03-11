Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after purchasing an additional 512,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.