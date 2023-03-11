Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target to $3.20

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,273 shares of company stock worth $81,275. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

