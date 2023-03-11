Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target to $3.20

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,020. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,273 shares of company stock worth $81,275. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

