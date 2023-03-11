Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target to $3.20

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
Shares of SOUN opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.
Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Featured Articles
