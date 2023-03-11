CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 3,400 shares.
CanAsia Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20.
About CanAsia Energy
Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
