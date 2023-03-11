Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

