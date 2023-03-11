Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

