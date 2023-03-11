Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

