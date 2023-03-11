Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Camden National Stock Down 1.5 %

CAC opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. Camden National has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden National Increases Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 32.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 13,275.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 100,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

