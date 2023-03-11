Caleres, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Performance

Caleres stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CL King decreased their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caleres by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,535,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 35,937 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.