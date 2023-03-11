Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,574.70

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,574.70 ($42.99) and traded as high as GBX 3,610 ($43.41). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,570 ($42.93), with a volume of 31,247 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,572.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,555.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.46 and a beta of 0.73.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

