Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

