Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CSQ stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.