Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 258,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,882 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 15.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.06. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 14.42 and a 12 month high of 20.77.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

