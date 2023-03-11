Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the February 13th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHI opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $13.51.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also

