Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 48.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 1.3 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $579,152.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,165 shares of company stock worth $1,320,350. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,036,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.