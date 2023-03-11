BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Shares Up 1%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.71. 11,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 17,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BSRTF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

