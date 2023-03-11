Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the February 13th total of 265,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,006,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 178,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 410,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

