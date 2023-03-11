Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Price Target at $131.75

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 629,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

