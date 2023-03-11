Brokerages Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price at $6.29

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Matterport has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $76,327.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,926 shares of company stock valued at $608,241. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Matterport by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

