Brokerages Set Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Target Price at $20.00

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRRFY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €22.00 ($23.40) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

