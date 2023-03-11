Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) CFO Kevin Fennell Acquires 3,250 Shares of Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 3,250 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 6.4 %
BNL stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.13.
Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Featured Stories
