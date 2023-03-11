Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) CFO Kevin Fennell Acquires 3,250 Shares of Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 3,250 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 6.4 %

BNL stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,659,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,482,000 after buying an additional 509,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

