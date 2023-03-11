Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Sold by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,339 shares during the quarter. Bridgetown comprises about 1.0% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 127.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at $15,928,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 140.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bridgetown Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTWN remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,206. The company has a market capitalization of $300.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

