Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 28th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
TSE:BRE opened at C$13.59 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market cap of C$128.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.56.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
