Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 195.8% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brenntag Stock Up 0.8 %

Brenntag stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 18,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,692. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Citigroup upgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

