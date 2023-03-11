Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.32. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 14,852,590 shares traded.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,202,440 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Borqs Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 377,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.