BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $66,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.16. 3,856,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,630. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.