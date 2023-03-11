BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $91 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.48% of CF Industries worth $90,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,571. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.