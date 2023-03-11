BNB (BNB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $523.01 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $275.78 or 0.01348136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion and approximately $523.01 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,892,860 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,893,019.636018 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 279.57015192 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1211 active market(s) with $584,145,002.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

