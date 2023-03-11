BlueArk Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00551842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00164470 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00037770 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

