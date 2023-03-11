Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.86

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.86 and traded as high as $13.07. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 75,312 shares.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

