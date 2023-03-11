BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MVF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,548. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.