BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $16.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $635.03. 961,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,971. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $723.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

