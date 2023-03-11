BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,420 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,384 shares in the company, valued at $473,123.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BCAT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 466,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,287. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%.

