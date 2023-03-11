Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $67.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $59.88 on Monday. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

