BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,008,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

