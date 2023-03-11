BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $581,070.47 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08865823 USD and is down -13.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $730,845.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

