Bitcoin Price Reaches $20,165.06 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $389.47 billion and approximately $38.81 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $20,165.06 on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00542829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00160094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,314,343 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

