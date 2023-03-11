Bitcoin Price Reaches $20,165.06 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $389.47 billion and approximately $38.81 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $20,165.06 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00542829 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00160094 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035620 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,314,343 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
