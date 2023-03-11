Bitcoin Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $20,284.67 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $391.77 billion and $39.05 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00552336 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00164404 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00037650 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,313,825 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
