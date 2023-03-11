Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $13.45 or 0.00066164 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $235.61 million and $4.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00152777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

