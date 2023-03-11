Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Tops $238.61 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $238.61 million and $4.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $13.62 or 0.00066220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00152619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

