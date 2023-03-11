Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $223.72 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $109.86 or 0.00544896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,161.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00160696 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00035752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,334,131 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

