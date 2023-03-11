Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $223.72 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $109.86 or 0.00544896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,161.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00160696 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00035752 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,334,131 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

BCH/USD price chart by TradingView

